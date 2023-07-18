Northeast Investment Management Sells 151 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.07) to GBX 3,700 ($48.38) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

