Northeast Investment Management Sells 245 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.