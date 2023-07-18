Northeast Investment Management Takes $204,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

MMP stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

