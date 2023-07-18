Northeast Investment Management Takes $215,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after acquiring an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $186.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

