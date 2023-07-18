Northeast Investment Management Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,748 shares of company stock valued at $198,870,132. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

