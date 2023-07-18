Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

