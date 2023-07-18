NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

