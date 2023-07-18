NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
