Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.
Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OSBC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.
OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
