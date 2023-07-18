Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $351.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.