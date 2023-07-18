Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Pardes Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

