PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

