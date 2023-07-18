PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $676,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.