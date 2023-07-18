Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Financial Services news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.