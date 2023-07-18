PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

