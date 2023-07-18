PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

