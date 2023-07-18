PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $87,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 653,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 39.3% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 460,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PEP stock opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

