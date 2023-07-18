Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.