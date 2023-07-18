Piper Sandler Raises Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $66.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 297,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,485,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

