Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
