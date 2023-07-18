Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.01. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

