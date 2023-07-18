ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.48. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

