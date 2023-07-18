Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $285.43 million and $35.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00009068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.15 or 0.06349626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,743,356 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

