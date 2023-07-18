Raydium (RAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.91 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $48.38 million and $7.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,356,122 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

