Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DUK opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

