Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day moving average of $276.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.