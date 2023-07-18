Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Price Performance

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

