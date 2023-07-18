Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of IGT opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

