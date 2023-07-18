Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

