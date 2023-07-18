Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 88 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

