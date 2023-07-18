Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

