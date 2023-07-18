Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $78.07.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

