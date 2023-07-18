Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revvity Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

