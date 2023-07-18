Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 11th

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE RVTY opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.94. Revvity has a 52-week low of $110.75 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

