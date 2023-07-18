Robert Half International (RHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

