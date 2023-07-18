Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 259 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

