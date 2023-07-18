Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

