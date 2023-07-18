Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

NYSE GD opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

