SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $316.07 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.19. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.