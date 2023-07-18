SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 149,622 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

