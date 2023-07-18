SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.