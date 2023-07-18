SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 23.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

