SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

