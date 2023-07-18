SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,011 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

