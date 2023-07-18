SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of WNS worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in WNS by 662.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2,047.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,357,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,346,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

WNS stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $94.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

