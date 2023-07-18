Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.87 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $80.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

