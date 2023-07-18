Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 20.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Central Securities stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Central Securities has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $38.57.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
