Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 20.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Central Securities has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

