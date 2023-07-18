Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Grows By 21.1%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 26,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

