Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

