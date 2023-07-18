Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

