Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.74.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

